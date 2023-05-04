How Designer Anna Sui Stays Inspired

I'm very disciplined, and I think that designers are one of the few creative people that have to create on schedule and so it's that fear of, Oh my god, I have a collection to do. What is going to be the theme? What's the color story? I start being overanxious about it. And suddenly something will click and it can come to you any time or you’ll just see one thing that will spark a thought. But you have to trust your instinct with the process. So I start putting pictures on the wall or a color that I like, or if I've seen a print that I like. I build my whole collection on my inspiration board, they're quite involved and extensive and very personal… It helps me go on that journey of what I'm trying to express.