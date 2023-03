On the more statement-making side of the nude spectrum, the French manicure took a gothic turn with jet black tips on Laura Harrier, who's set to star in this year's hotly anticipated remake of White Men Can't Jump, courtesy of CHANEL BOY de CHANEL Nail Colour in Black offset by a sheer nude base. “For Laura, I took inspiration from her dress and jewelry to create the black French tip,” Goldstein told R29. The artist then mixed what she refers to as “diamond dust” with CHANEL Le Gel Coat Longwear Top Coat to line the base of the French tip. (A fine brush dipped into a silver glitter nail polish will impart a similar look.) Once everything dried completely, Goldstein topped each nail off with the same shine-enhancing top coat.