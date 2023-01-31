7 Cool LA Nail Trends Set To Take Over London Salons Imminently

Chances are you've spotted Kim Truong's handiwork many times before. Known on Instagram as Kim Kim nails, the LA-based creative just so happens to be nail artist to the most talked-about celebrities on the planet right now. The almond French tips in Kim Kardashian's recent Skims campaign? Kim Truong did those. Dua Lipa's signature cherry red stilettos? She whipped those up, too. And we can't forget Kourtney Kardashian-Barker's initial nails, which sparked a global TikTok trend.
Whether you never miss a fortnightly salon visit or you prefer to do your own nails at home, there are countless cool nail movements providing some serious inspiration lately. Think lip gloss nails (nude, sheer and jelly-like), glazed doughnut nails (which enlist a chrome powder to dial up the shine) and shattered glass nails (using tiny segments of cellophane for the ultimate shine).
But what's next? We asked Kim to lift the lid on her trend predictions ahead of spring and they're all just as wearable, not to mention Instagram-worthy.
Ember Nails
Posted to Instagram by @ichicolo, these gel nails on the left look like smoking embers or flickering flames. This is a mix of a few things, says Kim. First, a royal purple polish as a base. Then 3D gel polish swirls, which have been cured to create a pattern that's ever so slightly raised off the nail. Lastly, a reflective, magnetic cat eye finish (achieved with gel glitter polish and a special small nail magnet) is applied over the 3D gel to create a flickering effect when each reflective particle catches the light.
Rosé Nails
A nude base with a sheer red or pink tinge will reign supreme this spring, says Kim. Think: rosé wine. To achieve a gossamer shade like this, Kim suggests either mixing a solid pink colour with a clear top coat, which will make the polish more translucent, or investing in a jelly-like polish.
Oyster Tips
Kim is a huge fan of the 'oyster jellies' trend (and here's picture proof). "It's all about a sheer base with silver chrome powder on top," says Kim, "but the trick to achieving the pearly finish is with a matte top coat on top of the chrome, so that it looks exactly like an oyster shell." If you'd rather something a little more understated, opt for subtle oyster tips, like these nails by Elise Nguyen on Instagram.
Metallic Swirls
Metallic nails can be reminiscent of the mid 2010s. The 2023 take is much more subtle — and twice as cool. Instead of an entire coat of tinfoil-esque colour, Kim predicts we'll opt for fine-drawn swirls offset by a nude base. Take inspiration from these natural nails posted to Instagram by Pretty In Polish.
Watercolour Nails
Much like rosé nails, watercolour nails (also referred to as 'stained glass' nails) are easily achieved by combining your chosen shade with a spill of top coat to sheer it out. Using a very fine nail art brush, Kim says you can draw a look onto your nail easily at home, and you don't have to have a steady hand — the watercolour look is meant to appear imperfect, as though the colours are soaking into each other. Look to these nails by Pretty In Polish on Instagram.
Skinny French
Our love for French tips shows no sign of slowing down but they are getting thinner. There's a reason for this, says Kim: it makes nails look much longer. Like the trending Italian manicure, which elongates the nail bed, the barely there French is great for those who struggle with growth but aren't fans of nail extensions, which can damage the natural nail underneath. We love these finer tips on London pro nail artist Julia Diogo.
Wearable Neon
"Neon and glow-in-the-dark nails are going to make a comeback in summer thanks to Coachella," says Kim. Even if you don't nab tickets, this bold orange shade spotted on @paintedbyjools' Instagram is wearable everywhere. If you're on a budget, try Lottie London Plant Based Gel Effect Polish in Slim Thic, £3.95, and don't forget to finish with a high shine top coat to amp up the patent shine.
