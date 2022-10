Initial Nails Are Cuffing Season’s Most Divisive Beauty Trend

Kravis are pretty PG when you look to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who arguably spearheaded the move towards unbridled public intimacy (think: tonguing on the Billboard Awards red carpet and drinking each other's blood ). Initial nails are an extension of this craze, according to Chaun Legend, celebrity nail artist and artist in residence for Lottie London. "PDA has never been more popular," he says. "Celebs that may have normally played it coy are screaming from the rooftops about their new partners and what better way to say you're off the market than including it in your mani?" Is it sickeningly sweet? "Yes, but you can't deny it's possessive in the best way."