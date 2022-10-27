Initial Nails Are Cuffing Season’s Most Divisive Beauty Trend

Considering that the hands are one of the most visible parts of the body, Dr Appleton's theory, which suggests that initial nails are some sort of claim, is interesting. Sure enough, the comments sections under countless TikTok videos are full of not-so-subtle exchanges between couples. "You better do this 😑," writes one TikToker, tagging their partner under an initial nail art video. Is it true love if you don't wear it on your nails? A few years ago, initial nails might not have been such a hit. But the trend was born post-pandemic — an incredibly lonely time for many. These days, public displays of affection are encouraged, even fashionable.