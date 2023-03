Then came the hot rollers. "In the '70s, people didn't use curling irons," Hennings explains. Instead, she used era-appropriate hot rollers on almost every character. "I went for the original large plastic hard roller,” she says. If you’re looking to recreate Karen’s lush texture, you can use a YouTube video or follow this guidance courtesy of Hennings: "I like to blow-dry the hair, giving it direction, but leave it fuzzy so that you have the volume — then add the rollers. You brush out the hair with a vent brush. I don't know the last time anyone used a vent brush , but that's what works best."