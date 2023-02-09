Joe Jonas On Injectables: “This Is Something We Don’t Talk About”

"There's this stigma, especially with men, around getting injectables," Jonas admits. "I have many guy friends who have done it and they're shy to speak on it." Jonas says that the conversations around Botox and other labels, like Xeomin, has felt gender-exclusive in the past. "Maybe just because it's not something that we, or at least for myself, [I was] around much growing up," he adds. "There's just this idea that this is something we don't talk about. But I like the idea that we can break that and have a conversation where it's not a big deal."