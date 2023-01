Jerrod Carmichael Made The Golden Globes Cringe. That Was The Point

Carmichael’s admission that he took the job for the money is funny and relatable, but it also speaks to the experience of so many Black folks in the industry, and in that room at The Golden Globes last night. They had to put on their “good suits” and take them white people’s recognition. Because, and I know we say this every year, these statues are still currency in Hollywood. And validation from a racist organization attempting to reform is still the co-sign that many executives need to greenlight projects, to keep shows on the air, and keep people employed. For full transparency, Unbothered wasn’t sure how we should cover this show. We are in the business of divesting from white institutions that have historically excluded us . But we are also in the business of covering the entertainment industry, and giving shine to the Black celebs that make films and TV we enjoy. When they show up to these shows, we have to too. Our participation in this cycle that continues to marginalize actors and creators of color (when it’s still rare to see as many non-white winners as we did last night, it’s a system set up for us to fail) is reluctant at best, but it’s also part of our jobs. So, how do we acknowledge our faves winning and root for everybody Black while also holding the HFPA accountable? Carmichael did just that.