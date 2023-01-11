Jerrod Carmichael Made The Golden Globes Cringe. That Was The Point

Carmichael didn’t seem to care if anybody in the room laughed, or if he was ever invited back to host the show (which he made sure he absolutely will not be). Carmichael’s priority seemed to be speaking to the Black folks watching, telling the truth, and giving moments that made us gasp and yell “JERROD” at our TVs. In his opening monologue, Carmichael quipped that he was “unfireable.” After revealing he refused to meet with the HFPA president, he said, “They haven’t had a Black host in 79 years and they’re gonna fire me?” He’s right. Carmichael could have done whatever he wanted leading up to the show, and during, and the HFPA couldn’t say shit. They wanted to trot out a token Black person to make them feel better about being an organization that has contributed to the destructive inequity in Hollywood for decades (80 years to be exact). And viewers who didn’t like Carmichael’s jokes wanted a host who would make them feel better about watching. Like the vibe amongst “allies” since 2021, people wanted racism conversations to be over. They read White Fragility and said, “that’s enough activism for me!” They want the cloak of comfort that comes with watching rich people get dressed up and give nice speeches. But change isn’t comfortable. And we shouldn’t feel better about taking part in the cycle that suppresses Black artists. I think we should all be cringing at how easy it’s been for the Golden Globes to come back from an embarrassment on the brink of ruin to business as usual.