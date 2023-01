Fantasy Island was a surprising breath of fresh air in the fast-paced game of representation in Hollywood , and its diverse characters give an extra shine to an old show with an already enticing premise. The guests that travel to the island in each episode are also a diverse bunch: for example, Jonathan Bennett, most commonly known for his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls , goes to Fantasy Island to patch things up with his boyfriend. By setting this tone — one that is inclusive — at the face of the show’s viewers, the audience can expect nuanced and interesting narratives that go beyond the main characters. And in the end, all guests have something in common: their search for something bigger and the revelation that they already have everything and everyone they need — they just need to let go.