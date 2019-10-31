Magic Might Be Trendy, But Is It Real?

Tosenberger says that magic will always exist as long as there are people who want something that seems out of reach by reasonable means. “The way I understand magic, it’s a mode of creating change,” she says. It’s traditionally been used throughout history by people who’ve been oppressed or downtrodden by society, she says. For example, women in the 1600s who had few rights. “It’s practiced traditionally by people who don’t have access to other forms of power,” she says. "It’s been a way to protect yourself in a world where all the official institutions are set up to persecute you.”