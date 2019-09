The Magic School Bus’s Body Episodes Really Freaked Me Out

Ralphie has to stay home sick, but he was supposed to be leading the “broadcast day” project. So — in a totally unchill move — the class gets on the bus and comes to his home. He sees them coming from his window. They all creepily wave at him in unison from his yard, Children of the Corn style. The class needs to film something for broadcast day, so they set up cameras and monitors in his room. Then they decide to go inside of him through his mouth. “We’re live from the scene of a natural disaster of major proportions: My poor sick body,” Ralphie quips. Soon, they get to his throat and see his swollen vocal chords . But sadly, he coughs up his little friends with some flem. And that isn’t even the worst part.