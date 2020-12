How To Feel Connected To Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

For many people, much of the joy of the festive period comes from hugging: the ultimate expression of human connection and solidarity. Huddling up over a pint at the pub on Christmas Eve, curling up in front of the fire while watching our favourite Christmas rom-com (for the 100th time) or big bear hugs after unwrapping gifts to each other – usually, physical contact is routine at this time of year. This is the focal point of “We Will Hug Again”, Zalando ’s new holiday campaign and accompanying film, set to Frank Ocean’s heartwarming track “Godspeed”. It’s full of hope and warmth for a future when we can all physically connect once again.