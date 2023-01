Victor Glemaud’s HSN Collection Features Colorblocked Knitwear Under $100

From bold geometric prints to colorblocked numbers , the collection is exactly what you’d expect from Glemaud, who is known for easy-to-wear knits, bright colors and bodycon silhouettes. Featuring dresses and knitwear in black, white, gray, pink, and yellow hues, as well as polka dots and striped prints, the line ranges from sizes XS to 3X, with every piece falling under $100 (a steal compared to the designer's main line which starts at around $300 for a sweater).