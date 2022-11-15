"I love the holidays because you get to be around your loved ones and there’s a lot of celebrating that happens. But I also feel like holidays are when you can be more adventurous and be more sparkly and glamorous than you would be in the middle of the summer," she says. "This year especially, things are coming back to life, and so we are all saying yes to everything, and suddenly you have eight holiday engagements, and you’re like, Do I have to buy a new thing for every single one?"