Why You Should Buy Beauty Products With A Green Box Before The Midterms

Ever since Roe v Wade was overturned , we're all concerned about abortion access. The issue is especially salient as we approach mid-term elections . Shopping seems separate from abortion legislation, right? Well, now there's a way to shop your favorite beauty brands and products through a fundraiser that donates 100% of all proceeds to SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, a national activist organization dedicated to protecting those people most impacted by the current anti-abortion laws.