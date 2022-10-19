Have you ever wished you could bottle the insouciant, effortlessly radiant beauty vibe of a Reformation model? Well, now you can. The beloved sustainable label just launched its first-ever beauty partnership with clean makeup brand Saie, and it’s better than we could’ve ever imagined.
You may know Saie from its fan-favorite wonder potions like Dew Blush, Glowy Super Gel, and Hydrabeam, among others, and that signature makeup POV is exactly what you can expect from its brand-new product created just for Ref. The High Glow Liquid Highlighter is a blush-highlighter hybrid that combines hydrating cream blush texture with the glow-enhancing properties of your favorite illuminator. High Glow is available in one signature shade, Ref Rose, a beyond stunning warm-toned rosy hue that was developed to coordinate with Reformation’s holiday collection, which includes silk pieces in a similar copper-pink colorway. I believe that’s what people call synergy.
Retailing for $28, High Glow is available for purchase on both saiehello.com as well as thereformation.com. (A handful of Saie favorites, including Glowy Super Gel and Lip Blur, are also available to shop on Reformation's website.)
With clean formulations and sustainable efforts at the heart of Saie's mission, the Ref x Saie collaboration goes just beyond an aesthetic match. While the launch of High Glow is everything we could’ve hoped for, we hope it’s only the beginning of Ref’s stamp on beauty.
