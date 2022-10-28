I wouldn't say it's exhausting, although I can totally empathize with what you're saying. For myself at least, I'm a big believer of if you can see her you can be her. There's a little bit of a responsibility or a privilege in a way for us who are here in these roles to continue to advocate for the women who are coming up behind us. So if that takes us speaking on it, I'm all for it. Let's speak on it. Let's clear the way. Let's spotlight the women up and coming so they have the same, if not, way more opportunity than we even had in our time.