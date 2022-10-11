Big Brother’s Taylor Hale Made Reality TV History – But She Swears She’s Not A Saint

TH: I’ve been in relationships where I was going just to take a chance or fall into something because it was in front of me, but they didn’t work out because I wasn’t intentional. What I wanted my endgame to be wasn’t deliberate, and I’ve learned from those mistakes — now, after going through this experience that is so overwhelming and consuming, to have found someone [like Joseph] who is incredible, valuable, and is just an amazing human being is great, but I don’t want to start or entertain anything if I am not healed because I don’t want someone else to heal me. I’ve been in relationships where I have been expected to be a good woman and manage someone’s trauma and healing at my expense. I don’t want to be the person who does that for somebody else, and I don’t expect to enter a relationship to be that for someone else. So it’s about knowing my value; my contribution to our relationship is not in being partnered, it is not in healing someone else — it is about the value they can add in tandem to what I already have as a whole human being.