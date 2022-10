Fertility Diary: Chrissy Teigen’s Abortion Story Made Me Feel Less Alone

"We went for it but there were financial, physical, and emotional costs I wasn't prepared for . We had to pay about $20,000 for the first cycle. Worse, we later learned we only had one 'B quality' embryo viable to "transfer." We were hoping for at least one 'A,' which would have a higher chance of resulting in a healthy pregnancy that would be carried to term. We went for it, and two weeks later I found out I was pregnant. We were overjoyed. The nurses and doctors told us to wait before we got too excited because sometimes pregnancies don't hold. It was week seven when we heard the heartbeat. Feeling relief, we left the clinic and began planning. But the next week, I started experiencing pain. I went in and they said the heartbeat had stopped. It was a miscarriage