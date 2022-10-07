Fertility Diary: Chrissy Teigen’s Abortion Story Made Me Feel Less Alone

"Eventually, we decided to give IVF another shot. This wasn’t our first rodeo, so we were prepared for it — and then we weren’t. We genetically tested the two eggs from the retrieval that made it. One had too many chromosomes, one had too few, our doctor told us. We knew we couldn't do IVF again as we'd spent about $40,000 (£35,744) in total and were in debt. Five months later I got pregnant again but then miscarried another time.