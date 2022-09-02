Sorry, The ‘6- Month Weave’ Won’t Grow Your Natural Hair — Here’s What You Should Do Instead

During installation, be vocal with your stylist about when the braids are too tight. Also, make sure they use a net before attaching the tracks to your braids, it will lessen the tension on your natural hair and lead to less breakage. When your hair is installed, if it starts to hurt, don’t be afraid to take it out. Ignoring your pain receptors and your instincts can be disastrous. While it sucks to potentially waste an expensive hairstyle, you can ask your stylist if she’ll do it a different way this time — and not charge you for the first mistake — that won’t hurt or increase damage. And even if she says no, it’s more expensive to reverse damage than it is to just throw in the towel.