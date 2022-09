Pelvic Floor Dysfunction Complicates Sex— How Do I Tell My Date That?

You may be resistant to this idea of "getting into your body" at first. Most who deal with chronic pain are constantly trying to redirect their thoughts from wandering to parts of the body that are in pain. And you may even worry there’s a risk of becoming more acutely aware of the amount of pain you are in. If you try it and the pain is unbearable, listen to that, but you may also find you can hold both pleasure and pain at the same time. Maybe you're used to intentionally trying to escape your body, using everything from heating pads to medication to dissociation — whatever helps. Your mind has been trained to feel the sensations in your body less, not more. This is when the dance between your pain, sex, and intimacy gets tricky. You have competing needs, and this may require mental acrobatics. I would encourage you to slow down a bit when connecting physically and to practice some exercises on your own to help connect your mind and body back together and to ultimately focus on the goal of simply feeling safe.