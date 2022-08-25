Poletic Justice Instructor Mona Marie Is De-Gentrifying Pole Dance

The first thing that they should know is, yes, it's sexy and it's really cute, but it is not easy. It is going to be difficult, and it's going to be a battle between your physical and mental selves. Just understand that it is more mental than it is physical, because you will stand there for a whole 45 minutes and be in your head about getting off the ground. The reason why this usually happens is because you're telling yourself, "I don't have any upper body strength" or "I got to go and do some pushups." All this nonsense. I always tell my students, "Baby girl, just hold on and let go." So that's the first thing I would say is just to just be mentally prepared to let it go, because you have to step out of your own way in order for you to do more. And that's the hard part.