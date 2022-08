The early days of the Covid-19 pandemic turned us into more than just amateur bread bakers — they forced the manicure -obsessed to become their own nail artists . Two years later, it's a hobby many of us have maintained as the world has opened back up. After all, DIY-ing your favorite nail art saves money, provides an outlet for self-expression, and allows you to support nail polish brands like Lights Lacquer , founded by Cuban-American beauty vlogger Kathleen Lights