The early days of the Covid-19 pandemic turned us into more than just amateur bread bakers — they forced the manicure-obsessed to become their own nail artists. Two years later, it's a hobby many of us have maintained as the world has opened back up. After all, DIY-ing your favorite nail art saves money, provides an outlet for self-expression, and allows you to support nail polish brands like Lights Lacquer, founded by Cuban-American beauty vlogger Kathleen Lights.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I have been obsessed with painting my nails,” Lights tells Refinery29 Somos. “One day, I was sitting in my kitchen doing my nails and complaining about the nail polishes I used to my mom. With every brand, there was always something I didn’t like. She said, ‘Why don’t you create your own nail polish?’ That’s how this journey began.”
Lights, who was born and raised in Miami, says she has loved beauty and fashion for as long as she can remember, due largely to her mom’s interest in both. She’s purposeful in paying homage to her roots through Lights Lacquer, her YouTube channel, and even an apparel and accessories line called Lights the Label.
“Cuba is such a beautiful, colorful country. I think the bold colors and the personality are things I draw inspiration from,” she explains. “My culture is such a big part of who I am, and I love bringing it into my channel and my work whenever I can, whether I film my tutorials in Spanglish or throw my family into the content.”
Given Lights’ experience vlogging about a wide range of beauty products, it makes sense that Lights Lacquer’s latest arrivals bring the brand into two new territories: Lip gloss and press-on nail tips. “It was a natural fit for me to roll out products beyond nail polish,” she says. “Lacquer, Lips & Tips is a new launch that combines three new nail polish shades with matching lip glosses and nail tips.”
To celebrate the launch, we invited Lights to share five nail trends she can’t get enough of right now. Below, she explains what sets them apart and how to achieve them with Lights Lacquer products.
Press-on Nail Tips
“I love that nail tips are a huge trend right now. People are leaning into at-home press-ons so much more over acrylics and other nail extensions. They provide nail lovers the flexibility and ease of having a trendy, salon-worthy manicure right at their fingertips — pun intended! Seriously, press-ons give you beautiful, trendy at-home manicures and are so convenient.”
Glazed Donut Nails
“I’m loving the glazed donut nail trend inspired by Hailey Bieber. You can recreate that look with Lights Lacquer’s Adaline, Here Comes the Sun, or One of Your French Girls.” If you're unfamiliar, the glaze donut nail is the partner to the glazed donut skin, it's dewy look achieved through a white polish embellished with a shimmering chrome.
Short Nails
With 2000s lewks trending, it's no surprise that so many folks are returning to the clean, simple nail looks we rocked during our younger years, including short, natural nails. “Short nails are also making a new comeback, and people are keeping them simple [as part of the ‘clean’ look], or integrating minimalistic nail art.”
Geometric Nail Art
Geometric nail art is one of the most in-demand nail options at the moment — and Lights is not surprised. “Geometric nail art is still a huge trend that has held on for a while. I love recreating looks using fun colors that mix and match to create a variety of different geometric shapes and art.”
Match Your Nails to Your Clothes & Accessories
“I love seeing people accessorize their phone cases, and pieces of their outfits, to match their nails. We launched the Oh Snap Bundle so you can do just that: matching your nails to your accessories with a cute bucket hat. And through my brand Lights the Label, you can pair your nail looks with wearable merch. For example, our YNBB collection lets you pair your favorite nude polishes with cute matching lounge tees.”