I would say the most central theme of the collaboration with St-Germain was the will to create and to innovate even in challenging circumstances. For Fleuriste St-Germain we made a series of vessels that were paired with Zoe Bradley’s paper florals, from resin clay, hand painted acrylic and gold leaf, with each featuring a figure in motion. By the time we completed the vessels, I felt that the figures were akin to hurdlers or dancers jumping, defying gravity and difficulty to make a moment of beauty. Within the series we created eight vessels as well as the prints.