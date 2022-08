Never Have I Ever Star Lee Rodriguez on Portraying Fabiola & Female Friendships

In the first two seasons of “Never Have I Ever,” we get to see and know Fabiola as Devi Vishwakumar’s ( Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ) tech-savvy best friend. She is the captain of the high school robotics team, and is learning to navigate her sexualit y while entering into a romantic relationship with Eve (Christina Kartchner) that brings a new group of friends around her. Throughout seasons one and two, there’s a lot of character growth for Fabiola, so it begs the question as to where we will find her in season three. “There’s so much that happens in season three with my character that they don’t show in the trailer. Fabiola is still the supportive friend, being there for everybody, but there’s a lot of relationship stuff that she’s struggling with — with her current partner,” Rodriguez explains. “There’s a cliffhanger at the end of episode two with Fabiola, [and] I'm really excited for people to see what Fabiola is going through.”