Never Have I Ever Star Lee Rodriguez on Portraying Fabiola & Female Friendships

This strong on-screen friendship has transcended to real life as well. According to Rodriguez, she, Ramakrishnan, and Young have built a sisterhood outside of the series where they’re there for each other and support one another. “I’m glad that by doing this show, I was able to make real-life, new best friends,” she says. Despite each of their hectic work schedules, they make time to spend together off the set — and it’s always a good time. “We go out and eat lunch together. We go to Universal CityWalk, and we walk around and talk. Sometimes we forget that people recognise us, so we’ll get stopped every five minutes, and we’re like, ‘Maybe we should go sit down and eat,’” she shares, laughing. “We have sleepovers, which are so fun. During our last sleepover, we made TikToks and played Dance Dance Revolution. It was so fun.”