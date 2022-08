This is an issue Twitch ran into earlier last year, launching the designated category in response to critics who were uncomfortable with bikini-clad content under the “Just Chatting” category. In a 2021 blog post , Twitch shared the company’s stance on hot tub stream content, stating: “While we have guidelines about sexually suggestive content, being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules, and Twitch will not take enforcement action against women, or anyone on our service, for their perceived attractiveness.” In a statement to Refinery29, the company elaborated on their decision, saying: “Sexually suggestive content — and where to draw the line — is very complex and highly subjective. In response to community feedback, we have been making steady advances over the past year to better clarify our stance and empower audiences to filter content they may not wish to see on Twitch." Twitch added, “No one deserves to be harassed for the content they choose to stream, how they look, or who they are, and we will take action against anyone who perpetuates toxicity against streamers who are following our Community Guidelines.”