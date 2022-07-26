I Got ‘Glow Lights’, Summer’s Alternative To Balayage

If you are blessed with curly or textured hair, Nicola says that the process is similar but involves studying which curls specifically need to be picked up. "We might concentrate the blonde more on the ends around the face," she adds. "You could scatter a few around the front and in certain points where the light hits, for example the hairline. Then you could tip the ends with blonde." According to Nicola, there isn't a texture or hair type that wouldn't look good with a glow light. Rest assured, this look really is for everyone.