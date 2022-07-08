Paris Couture Week Street Style Proves Pink Is This Summer’s Top Color

Thanks to trends like colorblocking, aura prints, and bedazzled clothing, fashion has definitely looked brighter over the past few months. And the street style at Paris Couture Week — which ended on Thursday — confirmed that the latest dopamine-inducing trend is Barbiecore.
The aesthetic, which has garnered over 8 million views on TikTok, was first spotted on the fall 2022 runways thanks to designers like Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Rodarte, and Chanel who took on pink as the dominant hue in their collections. Combined with fashion’s current affinity for platform heels, chunky jewelry, mini skirts, and party dresses, pink’s dominance has everyone thinking they’re living in a Barbie world.
At Paris Couture Week, attendees took the memo, wearing head-to-toe black outfits adorned with hot pink hats and shoes, monochrome neon pink suits, and black tube tops paired with pastel pink micro mini skirts. There were also pink tulle frocks and hot pink handbags that looked borrowed from the closet of the Mattel doll.
Classic tailoring-meets-Barbiecore extravagance in one outfit.
Sometimes pops of color are enough to channel your Barbie fantasies.
It's the matching dress and eyeshadow for me.
Platforms? Check. Fun flower top? Check. Barbie vibes are intact.
The category is Madonna's "Material Girl"-meets-'80s Barbie.
Never underestimate the power of a top with a train.
A frothy gown for a real-life doll.
When in doubt, just grab a colorful blazer.
This is how you match multiple shades of pink in one look.