Baby Hairs: Timeless Or Tired? Celebrity Hair Stylist Shelby Swain Weighs In

Swain had some hair horror stories of her own, letting us in on the origins of her complicated relationship with her locks. “Unfortunately, I had a perm young as hell. My mom has always had long hair and she always had a perm. So, she knew how to take care of it… I stopped getting a perm when I was like 10, 11,” Swain shared. “It kinda always made me just feel like my hair wasn't good enough, especially in its natural state.” At some point, she just ended up with a fade. (Don’t ask her how it happened — years later, she still doesn’t know.) Swain was into the cropped cut, but not everyone was a fan of the look. When she was a flower girl at her grandmother’s 50th anniversary celebration, someone suggested that she wear a wig. Her mother rejected the idea, but the damage was done; Swain developed even more of a complex about the hair (or lack thereof) on her head.