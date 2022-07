No, Rap Sh!t Isn’t Insecure — And That’s A Good Thing

Fans of Rae and Insecure had mixed reactions to the Rap Sh!t trailer; some were excited for the fresh new narrative while others were disappointed that the actress won’t be taking a more front-facing role in the series. Rap Sh!t does have a lot to live up to — Insecure is considered one of the best Black shows of all time for a reason — but we also can’t expect it to follow in the same footsteps. Though both Rap Sh!t and Insecure have the similar premise of young Black people hustling through their quarter-life crisis, the new HBO offering is exploring a whole different facet of Blackness in its focus on Miami. Despite Miami being a whole world within itself (if you know, you know), it’s also one — especially the communities mostly made up of Black people — that isn’t often portrayed in mainstream media. Just as Insecure highlighted the uniqueness of Los Angeles culture, Rap Sh!t will be a love letter to the very same culture that gave us Rick Ross, Trina, and the City Girls