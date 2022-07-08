Accutane Users Are “Terrified” In The Wake Of Roe v. Wade Reversal

So, we know the chance of pregnancy is unlikely, given the safeguards and iPledge. Still, I asked Tantibanchachai, what's the FDA's official guidance to a person who is on Accutane right now and gets pregnant? Their answer: How to proceed is up to you (the FDA will not recommend an abortion). "There are no statements in the enrollment form or other provisions in the iPledge REMS that require or recommend that a patient agree to an abortion should they become pregnant," Tantibanchachai explains. The practical guidance is to stop Accutane immediately and seek out an OB/GYN: "If the patient becomes pregnant, they must stop taking isotretinoin immediately. The patient should be referred to an obstetrician/gynecologist experienced in reproductive toxicity for further evaluation and counseling."