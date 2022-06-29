Why Oversized Pleats Are My Year-Round Uniform

Perched on a rickety stool in the basement stockroom, I realized quickly that I was not cut out for retail as two stylish petite Japanese women, both clad in matching black cinched trousers and billowy tops from the brand, politely asked me why I wanted to work there. Replying “I want to look like you,” while flattering, did not make for a successful salesperson. Suffice to say that I did not get the job, but those two always stuck in my mind as my career progressed. Imposing and sophisticated, they represented an ageless elegance that defied trends and yet managed to be eye-catching all at once, which is what I wanted to embody as someone who was just starting out in fashion.