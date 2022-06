That’s not to say she hasn’t tried to talk to those people, too. “I try not to argue because I think that’s not productive,” she says. “But I think a lot of these people who genuinely think [abortion is] a threat to human life — I used to think they came from a place of malice when I was younger. But now I think I just have more compassion for people on the other side of this issue. However, what they’re doing is actively harmful… If they don’t want people to have abortions, they should be advocating for access to birth control and proper education in order to prevent the pregnancy that would lead to abortion. We should be talking to them about that. In general, I’ve been trying to do more interacting with the world outside of my echo chamber, instead of viewing them as the enemy.”