While several of the styles that followed felt somewhat new for the designer — the minimalist (at least compared to Rogers’ previous iterations) floral print, utilitarian cargo pants, and brown plaid suiting — many more served as an evolution of the pieces that came in collections prior: colorful matching sets, graphic black-and-white designs, bulbous skirts, and artfully clashing prints. (The latter culminated in one particularly standout look that featured floral pants, a striped cardigan, and a checkerboard coat.) That ability to mix-and-match pieces from different collections will delight the CJR fans who aren’t able to buy more than a single item a season from the brand whose prices start at around $500 for a top.