This is not to say that the brand has disappeared from the public’s eye since the pandemic took hold. On the contrary, in that time, Christopher John Rogers collaborated with Target , staged a faux show in the Gossip Girl reboot , landed a prime viewing spot in Costume Institute’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit, and dressed Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker for the 2022 Met Gala red carpet — all while continuing to release new collections digitally. And though these are all career highlights in their own right, they hardly compare to the moment when the designer was introduced to a global audience when Kamala Harris wore a purple Christopher John Rogers coat look on Inauguration Day.