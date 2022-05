White Supremacy Is To Blame For The Buffalo Massacre. That’s It.

We do this song and dance every time. Every time another white supremacist decides to go on a rampage, Black scholars, writers and activists scream into the void about what needs to change. Blame is thrown in every direction except the right ones. Right now, people are blaming Fox News, or Trump, or Reddit, or 4chan. And all of those are problems in America that are aiding the radicalization of bigots, but they are also just a symptom of the larger issue. “Fox News … [has] the largest viewership of any cable news network in the country by a lot. People can say what they want about the Republican Party, but they're still winning elections. So this isn't about a news channel or a political party.” Ricky L. Jones, a professor and chair of the University of Louisville's Department of Pan-African Studies, said in an interview with the CBC . “It's really about America It's about the country. It's about this white supremacist ethos that's been running through the country since its founding: this belief that whites and only whites have the right to think, know and decide. And when they feel that they're being pushed out — a good percentage of them anyway — then you get this type of pushback… It's not new.”