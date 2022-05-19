White Supremacy Is To Blame For The Buffalo Massacre. That’s It.

It’s exhausting to have to say this shit over and over. It’s infuriating to be bombarded with timelines full of Black death and defenders of racist ideologies. It’s unfair that we have to continue on with our jobs, our day-to-day responsibilities, and contribute to the very systems that kill us in order to survive while we wait for the next massacre to come. Because it will come. It’s demoralizing to have to keep on keeping on when Black rallying cries for action continue to be silenced. Is this the way we’re supposed to live? Have we just resigned that this is what we are going to be?” As we continue to ask these questions, we are tired of watching Black folks shed tears on national TV in hopes that something, anything, will change.