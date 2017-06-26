It's Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary And Twitter Is Feeling All The Feels

Kathryn Lindsay
Twenty years ago today, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone (or, Philosopher's Stone, as it was known in the U.K.) was published — the first in a series that kickstarted eight movies, several spinoffs (including the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, currently on the Palace Theater in London), and countless memories. In honor of this milestone, Twitter is commemorating the past 20 years using the hashtag #HarryPotter20, which even comes with its own little crooked glasses emoji. True fans of the book know the magic lives on forever, but that doesn't mean we don't still get nostalgic looking back on the past.
Here are some of the tweets that are making our hearts ache in the most magical way possible.
"1997 - always" writes @evvitu.
"If Harry looked at Mirror of Erised in actual days he would see all those fans celebrating magic and love trough [sic] the years," added @thiegonovais.
"I wouldn't be who I am or where I am today if it wasn't for a boy in a cupboard under the stairs," says @itsmegnotmegan. "Thank you, @jk_rowling."
"My only regret about reading Philosopher's Stone when I was 8 is that I'll never be able to read it again for the first time," says @cnbrower and, um, same.
"A place I called 'home,'" @mrbrightside94 posted alongside pictures of the famous castle.
"Be smart as Hermione, funny as Ron, warrior as Harry," says @wolfieexpert, accompanied by an excellent illustration by @_i'm_a_weasley_.
"Potterhead always and forever."
"Harry Potter is so important in my life, I can't explain," writes @obvliviaustin. "It gave me incredible moments and friends that will be ALWAYS in my heart."
"it's more than just a fandom," @junhwicult explains. "i always find myself coming back to reliving the magic, always."
"How wonderful to've been enthralled by the books/audio/movies & then be re-enthralled via my kids," says @tvsanjeev. "Like all magic, timeless."
Finally, there's a birthday message from J.K. Rowling herself:
"20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful," she writes. "Thank you."
I think I speak for everyone when I say no, J.K. Rowling, thank you.
