According To Repair Shop, The Future Of Sustainable Fashion Is Darning

Of course, the mending movement isn’t just about clothing; the repair-reuse ethos can extend to almost everything we own. “In the United States especially, we have everything that we need and more, and especially as a designer, I think we're at the point that it's irresponsible to design new, unless it's really, really necessary,” says Bennett. “Once you realize you can fix something, where else can it lead? The power of our own hands is really exciting.”