Rakiyah Sings R&B In Korean — But Don’t Call Her A K-Pop Artist

While some critics feel the K-pop industry is composed solely of the myriad of problematic aspects, there are legions of Black fans of the genre and a significant number of Black people behind the scenes contributing to the K-pop’s song writing and choreography. Rakiyah herself has written for SM Entertainment , home to K-pop stars like SHINee, Red Velvet, EXO and Aespa. However, she is purposeful about the way she defines herself in the music industry — do not call her a K-pop artist . Rakiyah is adamant that she is not a Black woman doing K-pop, but a Black R&B artist singing in Korean. “I like to make the distinction that I’m not a K-pop artist because that’s the truth. Although I’ve released two R&B songs with Korean verses, I primarily release English R&B music. K-pop is often used as a blanket term for any and all things that are related to Korean language or culture. Singing in Korean is a unique part of my story but not the only aspect of my identity as an artist,” she says.