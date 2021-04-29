Everyone Should Watch Willow Smith Talk To Her Mom & Gammy About Being Polyamorous

Smith has previously mentioned that she was open to polyamory while discussing her sexuality in a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk. She said that she could see herself fulfilled with just two partners, though. “I love men and women equally, and so I would definitely want one man, one woman,” she said at the time. “I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and I feel like if I were to find two people of different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”