When Black K-Pop Fans Are Terrorized Online, Who Listens?

K-Pop has long referenced Black music , fashion, language, and beauty ; when done with innovation and talent, this quality has won many groups Black fans . But while the majority of K-Pop musicians and fans do it respectfully, some prefer to strip Black people from Black culture. This disrespectful appropriation has contributed to an unjust sense of ownership. Anyone who disagrees is “overly sensitive,” and thus a fair target for abuse. Among stan communities , there is an appropriation-to-abuse pipeline, according to May Santiago , a PhD candidate in cultural studies, who notes that racist language, online harassment, and cyberbullying is all perceived to be an extension of how devoted a stan is to the object of their fascination. “Their chosen media figure is God, and they’re the disciples. If anyone dares question the integrity of such iconography, all bets are off,” she said. “This is particularly hateful when a critical user is Black or brown.” Under this warped logic, any criticism comes from a malevolent place; so even though Black fans have been instrumental in helping their idols learn and evolve when it comes to cultural appropriation, some stans consider these learning moments to be insulting — an offence worthy of punishment.