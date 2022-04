Too Many Thoughts Living Rent-Free In Your Head? Try Mind Gardening

I think people want to reclaim more control over the way they use their time and the way they use their mind. We've seen lots of people going through burnout , for example. Even the fact that doomscrolling [has become so popular] shows that people are really struggling when it comes to their relationship with the internet. More and more people are curious about mind gardening because it is giving them an option to shift in mindset when it comes to their relationship with the internet. And cultivating your knowledge, creating, whether it is writing or having more interesting conversations, is a very fulfilling goal to have. I think that's partly why we stretch ourselves too far when it comes to lack of control with the way we engage with the internet. Now people are trying to find ways to balance that relationship a bit more.