‘This Is Life Or Death For Some Patients.’ How I Help People Access Abortion Care

"Well, I get a lot of comfort from knowing that I am able to help people. I’ve been working in the nonprofit world nearly my whole life, and, in this sector, you’re always forced to make all these hard decisions about what money is going where. And now with all the support we’re getting — from our Texas partners, from all those funders — it makes this job that I have so worth it. It makes it sound like I’m doing this to make myself feel better, but that’s not it at all. It’s nice to be able to offer this assistance and to have resources to give people. When I’m able to say: Hey, mom of two who just lost your job, I’m able to pay for your $1,500 appointment 100%, plus travel. And she breaks down crying and thanks me profusely and then I never hear from her again? I know that she was able to get the healthcare that she needed and it just warms my heart. Yeah, I might not hear from them again and that’s okay. That’s what we do."