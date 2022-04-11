I’m Black, Pregnant & Refusing To Give Birth In A Hospital For My Safety

Trusting myself, my gut, and knowing what is best for me are traits I’m hoping to take into motherhood. I think it ties into those initial questions about how I feel being a first-time mom. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself and instill that into my child. I hope that by showing my child the best version of me, they become a better version for themselves as well. I want to allow myself to make mistakes, not be too hard on myself, and teach my kid that it's okay to make mistakes. I also want to be a softer parent to my kid and show them that their parents can be a safe space. I was raised as a Black Muslim girl in Europe, and it was not a soft environment. I was not allowed to have a big personality, or to dream big. You have to follow the rules by the book, especially if you are Black, and especially if you are Muslim. And this goes for your school environment, work environment, and the people around you. Everyone had a very limited outlook on life. It's like, Okay, this is what you do if you are Black and Muslim, and you can't do anything outside of that. Just go to school, finish school, get married, then settle down and have some kids. Get a nine to five, a regular office job. And that's it. Don't do anything else in life.

