Many people in Latinx communities grew up being told to drink ginger or chamomile teas or rub certain ointments (Vicks, anyone?) on our necks or chest whenever we were coughing, sneezing, or running a fever. These traditional or folk remedies may not have cured us entirely, but they have their merits and can work well if a condition is mild. Unfortunately, though, not every at-home treatment is helpful. And, as first- and second-generation Latinxs, we may sometimes have to deal with parents, relatives, and elders who may try to get through their illnesses in ways that can be dangerous. For instance, some resort to pseudoscience or evidence-lacking methods that are too good to be true — anything from IQ enhancers and “cures” for chronic illnesses , such as hypertension and diabetes , to alternatives to cancer treatments and harmful weight loss scams