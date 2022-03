Angus Cloud Smells Like A Cocktail Party

By the time I dialed into the call, my nervousness dissipated and I felt super excited to talk to the actor, in part, to suss out his likeness Fezco , the kindhearted drug dealer he plays on Euphoria . Following the fanfare of the show's second season, it was no wonder Cloud landed a brand deal with a brand like Ralph Lauren . Ahead, we get personal, chatting about Cloud's POV on fashion, why he stopped thrift shopping when it got overhyped, and his "all-natural" skin-care routine. Though he is a man of few words, he had me hanging on every one. To make a comparison to Fez, Cloud's thoughtfulness is certainly part of his charm.