Meet The New Dyson Airwrap — These Are Its Upgrades

My biggest qualm with the Airwrap (besides the steep cost), is the fact that it necessitates two different barrels. They blow air in opposite directions, one curls the right side of my head of hair, and other does the left side. Switching them is not a huge deal, and easy enough to get the hang of, but it adds time and arm energy to an already-effortful process. Now, Dyson has just announced an innovation in attachments, that I, and others who have already bought the Airwrap, will be amped about: a single direction-change barrel, so you don't have to switch the heads and can just click a button.