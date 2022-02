I Lost My Son To A Rare Genetic Disease. I Saw IVF As A Way To Heal

We knew we were really lucky to have such resources and to be near a medical center with great doctors. We got connected with Cure SMA , a research, support, and advocacy group, which helped us understand what our options were. We learned that a really powerful treatment called Spinraza was in the final stages of being approved by the FDA , and that some people could get it before it was approved through ‘compassionate access.’ The earlier on in life you can get the drug, the better it works. At seven months, we were able to get him into an early access program, and that changed his life. He was getting a little stronger. But he was still using his ventilator for breathing support between 12 and 18 hours a day. He wasn’t able to hold his head up independently. While we saw progress, he couldn’t make enough progress fast enough. The day after his first birthday, he got a cold and he couldn’t fight it. He ended up passing away a few days later.