I Lost My Son To A Rare Genetic Disease. I Saw IVF As A Way To Heal

It wasn’t long before I knew almost everything about it — I could geek out on the science forever. The short version: Our son was essentially missing a chunk of DNA that creates the protein that allows your spinal column to talk to your muscles. This meant that although his movement looked close to normal at birth, he really quickly began to lose the ability to move. It’s a degenerative illness that gets progressively worse over time. We were told that while there were some treatments in experimental phases on the horizon, there was no cure. The average life expectancy for a child with his type of SMA was under two years. It wouldn’t affect his mind, but the physical effects could affect his ability to breathe and function. With the severe version of SMA that he had, the prognosis was not a great one.