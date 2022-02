When It Comes To Dating, We’re All Guilty Of ‘Groundhogging’

The more we date, the more we figure out what it is we’re looking for in a potential match — or what we know we’re not looking for. But whether it’s based on experience or just an inherent preference, we all tend to lean towards having a ‘type’ . If not physical characteristics, then maybe it’s the way they dress, their profession, what their drink of choice is, or perhaps their taste in music. And that's fair enough, since establishing common ground is a great foundation for any new relationship. But what if the very idea that the person that’s right for us will fit into this mould, is what's holding us back from meeting really great people? Well, there’s a name for that fun little habit, and it’s called groundhogging.