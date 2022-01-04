Should I Stop Paying My Parents Back For My Student Loans?

Before you decide, I suggest you spend some time reflecting on this debt. Can you afford the payments? If there was a formal agreement, are you obligated to pay this back based on those terms? What does the debt symbolize in the context of your relationship with your parents? What is the energy surrounding your decision to stop paying? Think about the second- and third-order consequences of the actions you are thinking of taking. There is no way to know with certainty how our decisions today impact our outcome tomorrow. The best you can try to do is extrapolate and explore how those consequences would impact your life. Are you prepared to take responsibility for those consequences? Would not paying back the debt help or hinder your ability to heal from your pain with your parents?